Litecast: Spooky Defense, Optimistic Offense, & A Playoff Baseball Preview

Another week and more Iowa State struggles have gone by. Matt Nelson and Austin Keeney break down all that went wrong defensively against Oklahoma and try to identify where the areas for improvement need to be, plus some questions about the overall quality of the unit. Not all negative talk this week though as the offense took some more strides. With TCU on tap and the Jack Trice legacy game upon us, the guys take stock of Iowa State’s chances to compete and the atmosphere at the stadium. October is upon us an Matt’s Twins in the postseason, we have a little playoff baseball chatter before some thoughts on Iowa’s chances to score 25 points against Purdue this week.