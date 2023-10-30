The Mid-Morning Dump: Homecoming Night Game Against Kansas

Iowa State Athletics

HUGE ROAD WIN AGAIN. The Cyclones handled Baylor in Waco.

KEY STATS. From Saturdays win over the Bears.

WHAT HE SAID. Hear from CMC after the win.

LINE OF SCRIMMAGE. The Cyclones were pretty dominant on Saturday.

MAILBAG. On all things Iowa State football.

CYHAWK DUEL. Is going to be on ESPN.

VOLLEYBALL. Iowa State splits a home series against Oklahoma.

CROSS COUNTRY. The Cyclone women finished 3rd, the men 4th.

Around The Country

KIRKO NO MO’. Kirk Cousins is out for the year.

CHIEFS. Play stinky football in Denver.

AJ BROWN. Is an absolute MONSTER.

WORLD SERIES. Storylines for Game 3 of the World Series.

GET FAT BUDDY. Jokic says Chet Holmgren needs to get fat.

SNOWBALL FIGHT. 15 yard penalty was assessed during a game for throwing snowballs.

FUTURE BIG 12. Team Arizona upsets Oregon State.

POLL UPDATE. Check out the new AP Top 25.

COLORADO. Continues to tumble down the stretch.

CLEMSONING. There are some unhappy Clemson fans.

MICHIGAN UPDATE. No one knows what is going on.