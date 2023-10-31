Three Things We Learned: Baylor

Cyclones Can Win On Off Days

Iowa State started off pretty strong and controlled the game for the most part, but the last couple minutes of the first half and most of the second half were a rough showing. The good news is that Iowa State overcame turnovers, poor tackling, and margin mistakes to still come away with a 12-point road victory. It goes to show that Iowa State can win when things aren’t necessarily clicking everywhere.

Special Teams A Non-Factor

This is in a good way too. For the first time in forever, special teams are not costing Iowa State games, nor are they giving other teams a chance to capitalize off them. The Cyclones have shored up the kicking game with Chase Contreraz and Tyler Perkins is a punting weapon when called upon. This unit will be critical through the next four games as Iowa State is in contention for the Big 12.

Expectations Exceeded

Iowa State sits one win away from making a bowl game, which many of us thought would be impossible, especially after the loss at Ohio. The Cyclones are young, but are growing up right in front of our eyes. If Iowa State is able to snag one more win and make a bowl game, they’ve already accomplished something pretty remarkable, and any wins beyond the 6th are just cherries on top. There certainly were some stumbling blocks along the way, but this is way more fun now than it was all of last season!