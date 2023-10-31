Litecast: Baylor Recap and Men’s Basketball Preview ft. Dylan Coon!

The Litecast returns with Matt and Austin recapping Iowa State’s win in Baylor with more optimism after not playing their best game, or is there some reason for concern with Rocco Becht? Also we discuss Saturday night’s game against Kansas and if the Cyclones can slow down the Jayhawk offense. Lastly, we touch on the big news of the week in Iowa with the school to our east finally moving on from the coach’s son as OC. Then, a special preview as Dylan Coon stops by to plug his new Cyclone Fanatic podcast and help our audience get up to speed on the men’s basketball season.