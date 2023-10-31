The Mid-Morning Dump: Brian Ferentz is Out

Iowa State Athletics

LAUREN KIMBALL. Named CC Athlete of the Week.

WRESTLING. Continues Audio Streaming this season.

Around the Country

BRIAN FERENTZ. Officially done after this season at Iowa.

STEVE SARKISIAN. Tries to plead case for Texas to be in CFP.

BUFFS LOST TWICE. Potential theft in the locker room?

DABO BIG MAD. Goes on a 5-minute rant.

ACC HAS A PLAN. The 17-team league football schedule model was released.

NFL TRADE TRACKER. Is now live and rolling.

SEATTLE SEAHAWKS. Traded for Giants’ Leonard Williams

MNF. Lions beat the Raiders

LIONEL MESSI. Becomes first MLS player to win Ballon d’Or.

JAMES HARDEN. Traded to the Clippers.

WORLD SERIES. Rangers take 2-1 lead.