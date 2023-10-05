Filed under: The Night Cap: Recapping Oklahoma and looking at TCU Kwik Star anyone? By Matthias Schwartzkopf@MatthiasWRNL Oct 5, 2023, 7:00am CDT / new Share this story Share this on Facebook Share this on Twitter Share All sharing options Share All sharing options for: The Night Cap: Recapping Oklahoma and looking at TCU Reddit Pocket Flipboard Email Photo by David Purdy/Getty Images More From Wide Right & Natty Lite Offensive Players to Watch: TCU @ Ames College The Mid-Morning Dump: The Twins Finally Did It The Mid-Morning Dump: Legacy This Week in GIFs: No Defense in Loss to Oklahoma Three Things We Learned: Oklahoma Litecast: Spooky Defense, Optimistic Offense, & A Playoff Baseball Preview Loading comments...
Loading comments...