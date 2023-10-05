 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

The Mid-Morning Dump: The Twins Finally Did It

The vibes are high in Minnesota!

By Thomas_Turner
BEST PG IN THE BIG 12? Emily Ryan is without question one of the best returners in Big 12.

YA, IT’S GONNA BE FUN ISU’s highest ranked basketball recruit sure looks ready.

BREECE TO THE MOON Not sure there is a single defense that can contain this man.

Around the Country

DID THAT JUST HAPPEN For the first time since 1776 (90% sure), the Twins have won a playoff series!

BREWERS DOWN BAD The DBacks are moving on, while the Brew Crew are eliminated.

GAME OF THE YEAR This is the definition of Thursday Night Football.

THE REMATCH Braves. Phillies. Once Again. Buckle up, it’s going to be a good one.

