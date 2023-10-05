The Mid-Morning Dump: The Twins Finally Did It

BEST PG IN THE BIG 12? Emily Ryan is without question one of the best returners in Big 12.

No surprise here, PG is Preseason All-Big 12



️ ️ pic.twitter.com/hlEmPvowdL — Cyclone Basketball (@CycloneWBB) October 4, 2023

YA, IT’S GONNA BE FUN ISU’s highest ranked basketball recruit sure looks ready.

BREECE TO THE MOON Not sure there is a single defense that can contain this man.

Jets' HC Robert Saleh told reporters that the team will not be limiting RB Breece Hall's workload any longer. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) October 4, 2023

DID THAT JUST HAPPEN For the first time since 1776 (90% sure), the Twins have won a playoff series!

BREWERS DOWN BAD The DBacks are moving on, while the Brew Crew are eliminated.

GAME OF THE YEAR This is the definition of Thursday Night Football.

Less than 24 hours from now we'll be sweating Bears-Commanders

THE REMATCH Braves. Phillies. Once Again. Buckle up, it’s going to be a good one.