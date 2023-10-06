After a 50-20 loss to Oklahoma in Norman the Cyclones are back at home this weekend for the Jack Trice Legacy game against TCU, in which they will wear special throwback uniforms to commemorate Jack’s only game at Iowa State. We talk about how this group can move on from the big defeat and how they can take advantage of a five-game stretch against the meat of the conference to potentially earn bowl eligibility in a rebuilding season.
Down the Pipe & Natty Lite (Ep. 162) - Moving on from Oklahoma to TCU, critical five-game stretch for Iowa State
Can Iowa State bounce back for this five game stretch?
