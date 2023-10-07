Iowa State Handles TCU

The Iowa State Cyclones took care of business at home Saturday evening, beating TCU by a final score of 27-14 in Jack Trice Stadium.

Jack Trice was honored appropriately, as the Cyclones played physical football all game long, salting the football game away early in the second half. Lots of players contributed to the winning effort.

Two consecutive Horned Frog drives would end in interceptions before the Cyclones would go up 7-0 keyed by a big Stevo Klotz reception.

TCU would counter with a touchdown drive, but the Cyclones would close the half with a field goal to lead 10-7 at the break.

Somehow, the ISU running game would blow the match wide open, with Abu Sama III taking the rock 55 yards to the house to put Iowa State up 17-7, a lead they would not relinquish,

Methodical drives paired with interceptions by the Cyclone defense would lead to a continued offensive attack, which resulted in a 27-14 win.

Rocco Becht was fine, going 16/28 for 138 and a touchdown. He handled pressure and moved in the pocket well, and turned in a fine effort.

Eli Sanders and Abu Sama were terrific tonight, each scoring a touchdown while racking up yards thanks to a spirited effort by the offensive line. It was nice to see the running game get established, something we have been waiting to see all season long.

The defense was lights-out, recording 4 interceptions (Freyler x2, McLaughlin, Verdon), 2 sacks, and 5 TFL.

Iowa State is 2-1 in league play, and things are looking up!