Big 12 Power Rankings: Week Six

Another week goes by and more chaos arises from the Big 12. Stillwater was rocking on Friday as the Cowboys got some of their mojo back. Oklahoma took a statement win out of the Red River Rivalry as Texas lost a heartbreaker.

Kansas’ offense continues to be dominant, putting up a 50 burger on Central Florida and Iowa State won while looking good doing it. Three of the four new members fill the bottom of the standings as BYU remains relevant for now.

1. Oklahoma (6-0) (3-0 Conf.)

Oklahoma came to play on Saturday, of course knowing what was on the line. The Sooners beat Texas 34-30 thanks to a Dillon Gabriel touchdown pass with just 15 seconds remaining. Gabriel had himself a day, throwing for 285 and a score and then running for 113 yards and finding the end zone again. Oklahoma’s defense made big plays as well with five sacks and two interceptions. The Sooners now control the Big 12 with much more than a Big 12 Championship on their mind.

This Week: Bye Week

2. Texas (5-1) (2-1 Conf.)

Whelp, at least you guys still beat Alabama. Ewers did not look like the QB we saw throughout the first five games of the season. He threw two interceptions and lost a fumble while struggling to maintain consistent play. Texas’ skill players did come to play with over 100 offense yards coming from Jonathan Brooks, Jordan Whittington, and Xavier Worthy. However the Longhorn defense was unable to make one last stand and now their playoff hopes are in jeopardy.

This Week: Bye Week

3. Kansas (5-1) (2-1 Conf.)

No Daniels, no problem. My goodness what a show from the Jayhawk offense. What if I told you Kansas’ QB Jason Bean would complete just eight passes and throw for 91 passes yet they would score 51 points, would you believe me? Well they did it and did it very easily. Devin Neal continues his great season with 154 rushing yards and a touchdown. Both Daniel Hishaw Jr. and Dylan McDuffie scored two touchdowns as Hishaw rushed for 134 yards and McDuffie racked up 91. One heck of a win as the Jayhawks look to build off of it next week.

This Week: @ Oklahoma State

4. BYU (4-1) (1-1 Conf.)

Off of the bye, BYU heads to Fort Worth. The Cougars and 4-1 and the offense has really found its grove. They are averaging 31.3 points per game while running for 176.2 yards on the ground per contest. This BYU team is the only newly added Big 12 team to record a conference win and look competitive in the league as of now. So shoutout to y’all!

This Week: @ TCU

5. West Virginia (4-1) (2-0 Conf.)

The Mountaineers are another team who comes off their bye week on the right note. After losing their season opener to Penn State, West Virginia has delivered. Four straight wins and 2-0 in the conference. West Virginia can further their push in the Big 12 with their new opponent, Houston. The Mountaineers have put themselves in a great position before the bye, but can they keep this great play throughout the year?

This Week: @ Houston

6. Iowa State (3-3) (2-1 Conf.)

Iowa State simply could not lose in their throwback Jack Trice jerseys and they didn't. The Cyclones never trailed and had the game in their hands from the start. After getting embarrassed last week the defense came ready to play. Iowa State finished the game with four interceptions, including Beau Freyler snagging two. On offense, the run game found itself in a weird situation. They were able to run the ball for positive plays. Eli Sanders rushed for 99 yards and a score while freshman Abu Same ran for 59 yards and found the end zone as well. It was nearly a picture perfect game from the Cyclones as they enter a very winnable game before their bye week.

This Week: @ Cincinnati

7. Kansas State (3-2) (1-1 Conf.)

Just when they pull us in, Kansas State plays awful and pushes us away. The Wildcats went into Stillwater and never sniffed the lead. They trailed 20-7 at halftime and lost 29-21. Will Howard struggled all game long, throwing for just 152 yards, completing 15 of his 34 passes, and throwing three interceptions. Howard was able to have a big game on the ground but the Wildcats were simply out matched. Kansas State has allowed 29 points in three straight games and their schedule isn’t going to get any easier.

This Week: @ Texas Tech

8. Texas Tech (3-3) (2-1 Conf.)

It wasn’t a must win game, but it sure helped. Instead of dropping to 2-4, the Red Raiders bullied Baylor in Waco to move to 3-3 on the season. Texas Tech led throughout the entire game and made it look easy. Behren Morton threw for three touchdowns, along with rushing for one as well. Tahj Brooks made a living on the ground rushing for 170 yards on 31 attempts while also finding the end zone. Linebacker Steven Linton sacked Shapen three times and that tells you the story of how Baylor’s night went.

This Week: Bye Week

9. UCF (3-3) (0-3 Conf.)

Life is probably getting better after that historic loss last week, right? Well not exactly. Central Florida has lost three straight and is the only team in the Big 12 with three conference losses. The Golden Knights’ defense was left speechless after allowing 51 points and 490 total yards. Out of the few bright spots for Central Florida, running back RJ Harvey ran for 133 yards and a touchdown. Besides that, it was nothing but rough times for Central Florida. They enter the bye at the right time, hoping for a change in the tide.

This Week: Bye Week

10. TCU (3-3) (1-2 Conf.)

Emani Bailey rushed for 152 yards during TCU’s game against Iowa State, but besides that it was nothing but a butt whooping for the Horned Frogs. Chandler Morris threw two picks before injuring his leg and no, it didn't look good. Backup QB Josh Hoover came in and acted like Morris would.....Hoover threw an interception. TCU couldn’t get anything going on offense and was down 27-7 before a garage time touchdown before the final minute. There's a lot to look at before their next game, but they better find it fast because BYU is coming and they are looking ready as ever.

This Week: vs. BYU

11. Oklahoma State (3-2) (1-1 Conf.)

Okayyyyyyy Cowboys we see you. We all thought you were dead in the water. Gundy rallied the troops during the bye week and came into battle with a full force. Now the offense could of been better, especially scoring just one touchdown. But they were able to move the ball down the field for a Alex Hale career game. Hale went 5-6 on field goals which happened to be most of the scoring for the Cowboys. Their defense was able to snag a pick-6 off of Will Howard to also add to their score. It was a must needed win as they welcome in the Jayhawks this week.

This Week: vs #23 Kansas

12. Baylor (2-4) (1-2 Conf.)

The Bears simply got outplayed on Saturday in Waco. Texas Tech went into Baylor’s house and took it to them. Baylor scored just three points before the fourth quarter and struggled throughout the game on offense. The run game finished with just 17 total yards and was pretty much non-existent. Monaray Baldwin was the only skill player who really came to play for Baylor, catching five passes for 138 yards and a touchdown. Baylor now enters the bye at 2-4 and they need to figure somethings out before their next matchup.

This Week: Bye Week

13. Cincinnati (2-3) (0-2 Conf.)

The Bearcats come off their bye looking to get back on track. They welcome in the Cyclones of Iowa State this upcoming Saturday. The Bearcats have dropped three straight, including two by just one possession. Emory Jones hasn’t looked the part so far this season and he needs to figure it out before it’s too late. This matchup with the Cyclones will tell us a lot about each team and what direction they are heading in.

This Week: vs Iowa State

14. Houston (2-3) (0-2 Conf.)

Another team off their bye is the Houston Cougars. They have not found their footing in the Big 12 just yet. Their schedule doesn't get any better after this week, with games against Texas and Kansas State. This week’s task involves the red-hot West Virginia Mountaineers. If the Cougars have any shot in this game the defense needs to play a big role. They are allowing 32.2 points per game and have given up 36 and 49 points in each of their first two conference games.

This Week: vs West Virginia