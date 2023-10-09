The Mid-Morning Dump: Iowa State Handles TCU, Brocktober is Here

Iowa State Athletics

HUGE WIN. The Cyclones handled TCU in dominant fashion.

WHAT HE SAID. Matt Campbell’s post-game presser.

5 NUMBER. That explain how Iowa State won.

JACK TRICE. A great summary of the night from Rob Gray.

PHOTO GALLERY. From Jackie over at CF.

KICKER. Chase Contreraz is having a good season.

VOLLEYBALL. Handles Texas Tech.

PKS. Lead to defeat for the Cyclones.

GOLF. The Cyclones begin Big 12 Match Play.

Around The Country

BROCKTOBER. Purdy was electric last night.

VIKINGS. Man, the Chiefs get every single call every single week.

NFL WEEK 5 GRADES. Wow, the Patriots are bad.

BREECE HALL. He is so back.

BIG 12. Good, bad, and ugly from Heartland College Sports.

MIAMI. Ohhhh, Miami. Shades of Kansas State.

OHHHH AGGIE. Texas A&M is irrelevant.

OKLAHOMA IS GOOD. This game is always insanely fun.

USC. Are you ok?

ORIO-NO. Texas has crushed Baltimore in the first 2 games.

TWINS WIN. The Twins evened the series with Houston.

SNAKES. Have a 1-0 series lead on the Dodgers.