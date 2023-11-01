Offensive Players to Watch: Kansas @ Iowa State

Iowa State will finally be hosting their own homecoming after raining (literally and figuratively) on both Cincinnati's and Baylor’s the past couple of weeks. This matchup might have major implications on the future of the Big 12 Championship Game. With Kansas now beating Oklahoma, the vice grip of first has now been shattered.

Iowa State: Rocco Becht

Rocco has been turning up the heat in Rocctober, going a solid 3-0 for the month with wins against TCU, Cincinnati, and Baylor. Moving into November, we will see if he can handle the toughest stretch of the schedule with the likes of Kansas, BYU, Texas, and Kansas State.

In the last game, the Cyclones opted for a balanced play call, which worked in their favor. Rocco had a good game, completing 19 of his 31 passes for 238 yards, one touchdown, and one interception. He was only sacked once and also ran for six yards.

Fourth TD of the year for @JaydenHiggins3 ‼



pic.twitter.com/65DvkcVWOa — Iowa State Football (@CycloneFB) October 28, 2023

With the running game showing improvement, the passing game might finally be set up by the running game like Nate Scheelhaase said a month ago.

Kansas: Jason Beans

It has been reported that Jalon Daniels might not be playing in this weekend’s game, which means that Jason will be the one taking snaps for Kansas. While Devin Neal will be the main driving force behind the KU offense, much of the team’s success will depend on how well Jason performs. Currently, he has completed 77 out of 127 passes for a total of 1,131 yards, nine touchdowns, and four interceptions. Additionally, he has contributed 155 rushing yards and scored a touchdown. Jason is currently in his sixth season with this being his fourth in Kansas and has been battling Jalon Daniels for playing time since 2021.

BAKED BY BEAN pic.twitter.com/Wr4tZQ9lTD — Kansas Football (@KU_Football) October 28, 2023

Hopefully, Iowa State can make Baked by Beans into some Baked Beans with some Bacon on Homecoming night.