Iowa State Men’s Basketball Preview: We’re Talkin’ Idaho State

Last Time Out

Iowa State hit the 100 mark for the first time under TJ with a 102-47 victory over Lindenwood. Lipsey led the scoring with 21 points while dishing out seven assists as well. Milan Momcilovic continues his takeover with 17 points last game. And let's not forget to about our guy, Robert Jones. In just 15 minutes, Jones had 12 points and four rebounds. He also went 4-4 from the free-throw line which is very promising. Iowa State had six players with at least two steals, while Tre King had four and Curtis Jones grabbed five of them. It was an all-around whomping.

About Idaho State

The Bengals are 1-1 this season heading into Sunday. They beat Warner Pacific (not a real college) and lost to St. Thomas by one on Friday. Idaho State was ranked sixth out of 10 teams in the preseason coaches poll this season. The Bengals currently have four players who are averaging 10+ points a game. Idaho State and the Cyclones have only met once, back in 2009 where Iowa State won 88-68.

Player to Watch

The player to keep an eye on Brayden Parker for Idaho State. He leads the team in scoring at 14.5 per game and is second in rebounding at 6.5. He is the center for the Bengals and once he gets the ball, it’s rare that he will pass out of the point. With Iowa State’s defense, it’s not going to be easy for him to have a big game, especially at his size of 6’8. He is 2-2 from the three-point line this season and is currently shooting 80% from the field.

Pick 3

Gilbert leads the team in scoring with more than 24 points. Omaha Biliew hits a three-pointer. Momcilovic hits 15+ points for a three-straight game.

Final Analysis

It’s gonna be another blowout for the Cyclones this Sunday. Another cupcake here and it’s gonna look like it on the floor. It will be interesting to see how the players respond after already playing two games this week. The legs might be tired in this one, so I would expect fewer threes made in this game. But hey, no worries it is still going to be a blowout.

Score Prediction

Iowa State - 81

54