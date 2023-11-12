Iowa State Dominates BYU 45-13

Iowa State came out on fire in Provo enroute to a big time win over BYU 45-13. The Cyclones are officially going bowling!

Will McLaughlin picked off BYU quarterback Jake Retzlaff on the first BYU pass attempt of the night. Iowa State would punch the ball in a few plays later on a 4 yard touchdown pass to Jaylin Noel. BYU would then fumble the ball on the kick off and Iowa State would recover. The Cyclones would only be able to get a field goal after the turnover to go up 10-0.

The Cougars would march down the field right after to score a touchdown of their own to make the game 10-7. From that point on the game would be in hand from there. Iowa State would score on three possessions on runs by Sama, Norton and Sanders. The Cyclones would go into the half up 31-7.

BYU would stop Iowa State right after the half time break and go on a scoring drive to make the game 31-13 after a failed two point conversion. Rocco Becht would then find Jaylin Noel on a short pass and he would do the rest running right past the BYU defense to stretch the lead to 38-13. After another stop from the Cyclone defense, Abu Sama would get another house call on a 59 yard touchdown run and Iowa State would lead 45-13.

Abu Sama would lead Iowa State with 8 carries, 110 yards and two touchdowns. Eli Sanders and Cartevious Norton would add a touchdown each. Rocco Becht was 15-23, 203 yards and two touchdowns.

Iowa State controls their own destiny to reach the Big 12 title game once again and faces Texas next week at Jack Trice Stadium in a huge game.