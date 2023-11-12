Men’s Basketball Stays Perfect

The Cyclones pulled away in the second half to beat the Idaho State Bengals 86-55.

Keshon Gilbert and Tre King led the Cyclones with each scoring 16 points. Gilbert also ended the game with two assists and six rebounds. Tre added two rebounds and three steals to his stat line as well. Curtis Jones also scored 14 points. Lipsey finished the day with five assists and four steals.

The men now have a week to prepare against Grambling State on Sunday, November 19. Gametime is noon Central and broadcasted on Big12 Network / ESPN+.