Big 12 Power Rankings: Week 10

1. Texas (9-1) (6-1 Conf.)

For the second straight week, the Longhorns survived a last-second comeback. Up 26-6 with just 12 seconds left in the third quarter, Texas was unable to step on TCU. Luckily the Longhorns came away with a victory but it they did take a hit. Jonathon Brooks, their top running back, tore his ACL during the game. With a big game looming in Ames, Texas will look to try to play a full 60 minutes.

This Week: @ Iowa State

2. Oklahoma (8-2) (5-2 Conf.)

After the two-game skid, the Sooners took it to West Virginia with a 59-20 win. Dillon Gabriel combined for eight touchdowns, while throwing for 423 yards. One of his best games ever in college as this was balling throughout the game. Drake Stoops added to the fun with 10 catches, 164 yards, and three touchdowns. The Sooners got back on track as they look to fight for a spot in the Big 12 Championship Game.

This Week: @ BYU

3. Kansas State (7-3) (5-2 Conf.)

Coming off the brutal loss in Austin last week, the Wildcats needed a bounce-back win. And oh boy did they get one. Baylor has been left for dead since early October and K-State added to it. They dropped 59 points on the Bears, allowed just 85 rushing yards, and forced four turnovers. Will Howard combined for four total touchdowns, while Avery Johnson ran for one of his own. The defense finished the game with a pick-six, three sacks, and three forced fumbles. The Wildcats simply owned the Bears on Saturday.

This Week: @ Kansas

4. Iowa State (6-4) (5-2 Conf.)

Why haven’t the Cyclones played in Utah more often? Iowa State came away from Provo with a 45-13 win. The Cyclone running game combined for 234 yards and four touchdowns. Freshman Abu Sama led the way with 110 yards and two touchdowns on just eight carries. Eli Sanders and Cartevious Norton joined in with 99 combined yards and each with a touchdown of their own. Joining in on the fun included Rocco Becht who threw two touchdowns, both to Jaylin Noel. Iowa State got a major win on Saturday and now has a date with Texas under the lights in primetime.

This Week: vs. Texas

5. Oklahoma State (7-3) (5-2 Conf.)

Talk about dropping the ball, wow. Oklahoma State was in a perfect position to make it back to the Big 12 Championship Game. Instead, they get railed by UCF who had just one conference win coming into the game. The Cowboys didn’t stand a chance as they got beaten 45-3. Bowman threw three picks and Ollie Gordon rushed for just 25 yards on 12 attempts after a crazy streak of rushing in the past games. The Cowboys may have just cost themselves a chance at the Big 12 Championship.

6. Kansas (7-3) (4-3 Conf.)

Talking about dropping the ball? Well, Kansas saw how much fun it was and decided to join in. At home with a great spot to keep in the race in the Big 12, the Jayhawks choked and fell to Texas Tech 16-13. Jason Bean who was injured for most of the game, wasn’t much of a factor. Instead, Kansas had to rely on some of their backups and that was in the script to win. Now Kansas is out of the Big 12 race, but can still get some confidence back with a game against their rivals.

This Week: vs. Kansas State

7. Texas Tech (5-5) (4-3 Conf.)

How about those Red Raiders? Heading into the game at 4-5 with a bowl game barely in slight quickly turned. Texas Tech took it to Kansas, leading 10-0 at one point. Now Tech is at 5-5 and has a real shot to make a bowl game. Who would have thought after they were 1-3 or 3-5 during this season.

This Week: vs. UCF

8. West Virginia (6-4) (4-3 Conf.)

Well, who really thought West Virginia had a shot in this game? A night game in Norman, while Oklahoma is coming off two losses, is tough to come into. After scoring first, it was not easy for the Mountaineers to come by points. Greene struggled, throwing an interception and just 154 yards on 10 passes. The good news for West Virginia is that they have two cupcakes to end in the season in Cincinnati and Baylor that should get them to eight wins.

This Week: vs. Cincinnati.

9. UCF (5-5) (2-5 Conf.)

UCF gang stand up! It’s been a roll coaster of a season for the Golden Knights and that’s an understatement. They started 3-0, followed that up with five straight losses, and now have won two straight. Their most recent win comes at the hands of #15 Oklahoma State. Just an absolute beatdown by UCF, winning 45-3. John Rhys Plumlee threw three touchdowns and threw 299 yards. Running back RJ Harvey rushed for 206 yards and three touchdowns to put the cherry on top.

This Week: @ Texas Tech

10. TCU (4-6) (2-5 Conf.)

The Horned Frogs were awfully close to taking down the Longhorns on Saturday. They stormed back in the second half to cut the lead to three, but they were unable to get a final stop at the end to get the ball back. Josh Hoover played one of his best games, especially since it came against a good defense in Texas. He threw for 302 yards and two touchdowns while throwing just one interception. TCU now has hit a three-game skid and have lost five of their last six.

This Week: vs. Baylor

11. BYU (5-5) (2-5 Conf.)

BYU hit a major problem on Saturday with Iowa State’s run game. They gave up 443 total yards and 234 rushing yards. It also doesn’t help when you commit a turnover on the first play from your offense. The Cougars didn’t stand a chance after their bad first quarter. Now, their bowl hopes take a major hit as they just need one win but their opponents don’t get any easier with Oklahoma and Oklahoma State.

This Week: vs. Oklahoma

12. Houston (4-6) (2-5 Conf.)

Well, that was embarrassing. Houston never led in this game and was even down 24-7 at one point. Cincinnati took it to them and walked away with a 24-14 victory on Houston’s home field. Donovan Smith threw three interceptions while passing for just 102 yards. It was a very gross game, to say the least. Now the Cougars must win out to become bowl-eligible.

This Week: vs. Oklahoma State

13. Cincinnati (3-7) (1-6 Conf.)

Down goes the seven-game losing streak! The Bearcats finally get back into the win column with a 24-14 dub over Houston on the road. Emory Jones still didn’t play well, but Corey Kiner was there to save the day. Kiner rushed for 129 yards and two touchdowns to spark the offense for Cincinnati.

This Week: @ West Virginia

14. Baylor (3-7) (2-5 Conf.)

Baylor is heading into a very dark place. Yet another loss from the Bears, as this one came at the hands of K-State. Baylor was able to score 25 points, but the defense got smoked and gave up 59. The Wildcats tallied 451 total yards and Baylor was careless with the ball, committing four turnovers. Blake Shapen didn't look half bad, throwing for four touchdowns and just one interception. However, the defense looked like it didn't even want to be out there. Now the Bears have lost three-straight and have won just one game in October and November combined.

This Week: @ TCU