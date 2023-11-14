Litecast: BYU Beatdown, Campbell’s Best Coaching Job, and Bowl Projections!

Matt and Austin recap a late night of watching Iowa State football destroy BYU on the road, the breakout of Abu Sama, Rocco Becht’s continued excellence, and the improvement of the offensive line. Now that the Cyclones have reached bowl eligibility, it’s time for a thorough discussion about Matt Campbell and if this season is his best coaching job with all the offseason changes. Matt has some notes on the start of basketball season, and now that we have 6 wins, we go over some bowl projections to pick hypothetical locations and opponents that have us most excited.