2023 Tailgate Preview VI: Texas

Happy Senior Night and final home game of the season, Cyclone Nation! Prepare for a beautiful day and a memorable evening as we say goodbye and good riddance to the most hated team in the Big XII.

Weather - pretty damn great

Pinch yourself because you must be dreaming as you read this: Saturday’s weather is going to be GORGEOUS. Mother Nature really gave us her A game this football season, huh? We had some toasty ones early on, but all in all, it’s just been lovely Saturday after lovely Saturday. We’re going out on a bright, sunny, warm day in November. Obviously by game time, it will be quite a bit cooler, so plan accordingly. (I know that somewhere deep down, you were kind of hoping it would be 20 degrees and freezing rain just to make Texas completely miserable. But this is better, right?)

Food - Texas Trash Dip

With Thanksgiving mere days away, I thought we’d steer clear of any traditional foods tied to the holiday. As I was searching, the stars aligned, fate stepped in, and I stumbled upon THIS…and laughed out loud. I can’t think of a more perfectly appropriate food to serve at your tailgate this weekend. Need I say more?

Drink - Horns Down Hot Buttered Rum

Just because the weather is going to be beautiful doesn’t mean you won’t want a toasty little toddy to sip before heading into Jack Trice. Something sweet and delicious can be a nice break from a day full of beer drinking.

Game - Bags

You can call it Cornhole. I don’t really care. I was going to dig deep for a new game, but you guys are just going to play Cornhole anyway. So dust off your boards (bonus points if yours are this beautiful tertiary blue!), stitch up your ripped bean bags, and have fun.

Song(s) - A playlist curated for the Texas Longhorns. GTFO.