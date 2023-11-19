Cyclones Steamroll Grambling, ISU Wins 92-37

The biggest takeaway from today, Hason Ward is out until at least January.

Hason Ward will miss the rest of non-conference play with a foot injury, Iowa State announces. — Travis Hines (@TravisHines21) November 19, 2023

Thankfully, Iowa State has some front court depth, and if there is a silver-lining, this should allow Omaha Biliew to get more minutes, hopefully leading to better play. The downside, Hason Ward won’t play against his former team, VCU, later this week.

Grambling looks to be the best team Iowa State has played thus far, but it didn’t look like it in the first half. Tamin Lipsey led all Cyclones with 10 points. Grambling had only 2 more points, 14, than turnovers, 12, in the first half.

Terrence Lewis, former Cyclone, had 3 fouls in the first half. Iowa State also had 28 points in the paint that ballooned into a 48-14 half-time lead.

32-2 Run. — Iowa State Men’s Basketball (@CycloneMBB) November 19, 2023

Lipsey would finish the game with 17 points, but Omaha Biliew would have his first ‘breakout’ game for the Cyclones. He finished with 14 points, 3 rebounds, and a steal. He looked comfortable finishing around the rim all day.

Five players finished in double figures: Lipsey, Biliew, Curtis Jones, Milan Momcilovic, and Keshon Gilbert. Iowa State forced 21 turnovers and Grambling only had 14 made field goals.

Iowa State wins by a margin of 55 and will play Thursday against VCU in Orlando at 4:30pm.