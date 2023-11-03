2023 Tailgate Preview V: Kansas

Happy Homecoming, Cyclone fans! It’s been nearly a month since the last home game. Things were looking a little underwhelming for our scrappy, young football team back then. Fast forward to today and I’m thrilled to say October was a very good month for the Cyclones. Saturday is shaping up to be one to remember. A team tied for first in the Big XII, a night game on ESPN, fireworks, a possible Brock Purdy ovation, a sold out stadium, beautiful autumn weather, possibly all black uniforms, you know the band probably has something awesome up their sleeve…you don’t want to miss this one, gang.

Weather: Chilly and sunny

Mother Nature once again smiles down on Ames, Iowa on Saturday, delivering a gorgeous day for football. You’ll want a warm coat and layers for sure by kickoff time, but be ready for a stellar tailgate. You might even get away with just a sweatshirt in the warmest part of the day. Winds will be light, sunshine will be abundant, and spirits will be high.

Food: “Purchase (and Cook) Moore Hamann Bacon” cheesy potatoes and Leftover Halloween Candy Blondies

It’s been so long since we tailgated, I’m giving you TWO recipes this week. First up, we’ve got the funniest and most fitting NIL deal in Iowa State history with some ham and bacon cheesy potatoes. Potatoes are the ultimate comfort food and they can feed the masses. Add ham and bacon and you’ve got a winner on your hands. They will do great in a crock pot all day and can accompany really anything else you decide to serve.

Next up we’ve got some Leftover Halloween Candy Blondies. Did you already eat all your kids’ candy? That’s okay. Just go buy another bag. It’s on sale right now. I love a little pan of treats at a tailgate where everyone can just cut off bites all day long. If I see you on Saturday (and there’s any left), I’ll share!

Drink: Busch Light

When I think about Homecoming, I think about my years at Iowa State. When I think about my years at Iowa State, I think about the stunning campus, learning to become a teacher, meaningful friendships, and how weekends were an absolute blast. And that train of thought usually brings me to Busch Light. I drank A LOT of Busch Light in college. Cans, bottles, cups from kegs. So. Many. Kegs. It’s a taste I would know anywhere. You could blindfold me and give me a flight of light beers and I’d be able to pick out the Busch Light. That said, it’s certainly not my favorite beer…not by a long shot. But it fills me with nostalgia and floods my memory with happy, carefree years spent at the best university in the world.

Game: KanJam

The well for tailgate games is running dry (I usually catch up with friends and go for walks at tailgates) and I may have already recommended this one before, but that’s okay because it’s really fun. It’s perfect for a tailgate that may include people of all ages and athletic abilities because it’s not terribly reliant on athleticism. If you can stand and throw a frisbee, you’re in business. It doesn’t require tons of space and seems to be easy to transport.

Song: Friends in Low Places by Garth Brooks (and Brock Purdy)

Welcome home, Brock.