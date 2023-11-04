Iowa State Loses to Kansas

Mistakes and missed opportunity cost the Cyclones on Saturday, as Iowa State dropped a close one at home to Kansas by a final score of 28-21.

The game didn’t feel right from the jump, as Kansa quickly marched down the field to take a 7-0 lead, thanks mostly to the arm of Jason Bean. A missed goal would give the Cyclone life, but a Rocco Becht pick-6 would put Kansas up 14-0.

After swapping punts, Kansas would miss another field goal, setting Iowa State up to get 3 points before halftime. Bizarre calls, a bad whistle, and lots of replay made for an ugly half.

Second half action provided little relief. Penalties helped Kansas to a 21-3 lead before Iowa State showed some life. A long scoring drive capped by an Eli Sanders touchdown was quickly followed by another Norton touchdown run, making it a 21-18 game.

Kansas scored a touchdown on an 80 yard pass to put the game away, and Liepold made ballsy calls late to pass on two consecutive fourth downs to ice it.