2023 Iowa State Men’s Basketball Preview: We’re Talkin’ Green Bay

Iowa State basketball is back with the most anticipated T.J. Otzelberger team yet. This Cyclone squad has a nice mixture of veterans and youth and is poised to make some noise this season. It all starts with the Green Bay Phoenix.

About Green Bay

Out of the Horizon League, the Green Bay Phoenix finished 3-29 a season ago, and even went through a coaching change mid-season. Now, Sundance Wicks is in his first season as the Green Bay head coach after spending the previous three seasons as an assistant coach for the University of Wyoming.

The Phoenix are picked 11th in the preseason poll for the Horizon League and will also play Oklahoma this season in Norman. The Phoenix underwent a roster transformation this past offseason, with twelve of the fifteen players being transfers or new freshmen, so it’s hard to gauge exactly what the play style of the team will look like.

Opposing Player To Watch

Noah Reynolds a transfer from Wyoming, came over with Sundance Wicks when he was hired this offseason. In 19 games last season, Reynolds averaged 14.5 points per game, and shot 48% from the field, including 32% from deep. He gives the Phoenix experience which they so desperately have needed over the last few years.

Pick Three

1- Tamin Linsey leads Iowa State in scoring

2- Omaha Biliew blocks two shots

3- Cyclones shoot 37% from deep

Final Analysis

Iowa State should control this game considering the large talent gap between the two teams. Yet, it is the first game and Green Bay has gone through a complete transformation of their program, so there’s no real scouting report to go over. Expect this to be close early on as both teams get a feel for the game, but Iowa State will pull away late. Basketball is here, people. Buckle up.

Score Prediction

Iowa State- 89

Green Bay - 62