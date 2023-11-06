Big 12 Power Rankings: Week Nine

1. Texas (8-1) (5-1 Conf.)

The Longhorns were put to the test on Saturday but they just held up. Texas came away with a 33-30 overtime victory against Kansas State. They blew a 20-point lead and were lucky enough that K-State went for the win instead of continuing to battle in overtime. Maalik Murphy continues to struggle, as he threw two interceptions this past weekend and that’s something Longhorn fans should be worried about.

This Week: @ TCU

2. Oklahoma State (7-2) (5-1 Conf.)

The last Bedlam belonged to the Cowboys as they beat the Sooners 27-24. Ollie Gordon II just ran through Oklahoma, rushing for 137 yards and two touchdowns. Gordon II has had an excellent and underrated season. With the big win, Oklahoma State has put themselves in position to have a great shot at the Big 12 Championship. Their schedule sure helps too, with games against UCF, Houston, and BYU left.

This Week: @ UCF

3. Kansas (7-2) (4-2 Conf.)

Lance Leipold put on a coaching clinic on Saturday in Ames. On multiple third downs, he drew up great play calls that put Kansas in position to win the game. Justin Bean and Devin Neal didn’t have great games, but they didn't enough to give the Jayhawks the win. Even with multiple miss calls, and some questionable ones, Kansas came to play and easily belongs at the top of the Big 12.

This Week: vs. Texas Tech

4. Kansas State (6-3) (4-2 Conf.)

The Wildcats played one hell of a game but they fell just short. Despite coming back from 20 points, they were unable to shock everyone in Austin. Avery Johnson didn’t get as many snaps as he did in the past and most of the quarterback duties were with Will Howard. Rather than kicking the field goal in overtime to force it to double ot, K-State elected to go for the win. It did not go their way and they are all but out of the Big 12 race.

This Week: vs. Baylor

5. Oklahoma (7-2) (4-2 Conf.)

Welp, the Sooners have just fallen apart in the past two weeks. Gabriel didn’t have his A game and it affected them. Despite Drake Stoops’ 134 receiving yards and touchdown, Oklahoma wasn’t able to make its mark on the game. Instead, the Cowboys brought it to them and knocked the Sooners out of the College Football Playoff race.

This Week: vs. West Virginia

T6. Iowa State (5-4) (4-2 Conf.)

Just a brutal game for the Cyclones. Every time a bit of momentum went their way, it was quickly ended by a call or weird play. Kansas did outplay Iowa State throughout the game, but some interesting calls sure helped. The run game that was working so well during the three-game win streak only mustered 75 total yards. Not a game to rewatch at all, but now it’s behind them as they head to Utah.

This Week: @ BYU

T6. West Virginia (6-3) (4-2 Conf.)

The Mountaineers officially are going bowling. West Virginia defeated BYU 37-7 Garrett Green did his part to help secure the win. West Virginia finished the game with 336 rushing yards. Yes you read that right. Both Jaheim White and CJ Donaldson Jr. hit the over 100 rushing marks. Donaldson Jr. also found the end zone twice. It was nothing but West Virginia in this ballgame.

This Week: @ Oklahoma

7. Texas Tech (4-5) (3-3 Conf.)

Texas Tech is 1-0 when they don’t play on a Saturday. They may have cracked the code. Anyway, the Red Raiders took care of TCU 35-28 with Behren Morton playing a pretty solid game. 282 passing yards, two passing touchdowns on 28 completions, while Tahj Brooks took care of the ground game with 146 yards and a score. A big win for Tech as now, a bowl game isn’t out of the question.

This Week: @ Kansas

8. TCU (4-5) (2-4 Conf.)

Well that’s not looking good. The Horned Frogs drop to 4-5 on the season and their chances of going bowling dropped tremendously. Josh Hoover didn’t do them any favors with his two interceptions including one that sealed the game for Texas Tech. Now TCU has to beat two of Texas, Baylor, or Oklahoma to find themselves playing in December.

This Week: vs. Texas

9. BYU (5-4) (2-4 Conf.)

It now has been two straight games where BYU has scored single digits. Jake Retzlaff started at QB over Kedon Slovis who was dealing with an injury, but also not playing well. The Cougars only ran for 67 yards and had a turnover as well. It was a game that they would like to forget about quickly.

This Week: vs. Iowa State

10. UCF (4-5) (1-5 Conf.)

And there it is! The Golden Knights secured their first-ever Big 12 conference win! UCF went into Cincinnati and won 28-26. It was all thanks to RJ Harvey and his ability to take over the game on the ground. Harvey ran for 164 yards and three touchdowns. A must-win for vibes and UCF came through.

This Week: vs. Oklahoma State

12. Houston (4-5) (2-4 Conf.)

Houston got back into the win column after a two-game skid. The Cougars defeated Baylor in overtime, 25-24. Donovan Smith couldn’t stop his turnover problem but still made his good throws count. Smith ran and found the engine in overtime which was followed by a two-pint conversion to win the game. Now all of a sudden, Houston has a shot at a bowl game.

This Week: vs. Cincinnati

13. Baylor (3-6) (2-4 Conf.)

Nobody thought this was how Baylor’s season would go. They have now lost three of their last four games, with three of them being at home. They committed seven penalties, one turnover, while going 6-13 on third downs. They did not play well at all and it cost them. They now sit at 3-6 with a brutal road game ahead of them.

This Week: @ Kansas State

14. Cincinnati (2-7) (0-6 Conf.)

Well, at least it was close this time. The skid continues as the Bearcats hit a seven-game losing streak. They fell to UCF 28-26 as Emory Jones couldn’t complete the two-point conversion to force the game into overtime. Jones once again did not play well and somehow still has the job. Cincinnati now hits the road for two straight weeks, and they may not win another game all season.

This Week: @ Houston