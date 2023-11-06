Iowa State Runs Past Green Bay

Iowa Sate behind the debut of Milan Momcilovic ran past Green Bay 85-44.

Milan Momcilovic scored 18 points in his Cyclone debut on 6-9 shooting, 6-7 from deep. Momcilovic led all Cyclones scorers on the night. UNLV Transfer Keshon Gilbert added in 17 points. Tamin Lipsey added in 12 points of his own and he even shot 2-2 from 3 point range. Omaha Biliew scored 4 in his debut but was plagued with foul trouble for most of the game.

Iowa State will play again on Thursday night against Lindenwood. another opportunity for this young team to get better and gel.