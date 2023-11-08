The Mid-Morning Dump: Two Cynings

REAGAN WILSON One of the new signees.
A leader and a winner. @ISUCoachFen introduces us to the next great point guard to come to Ames!— Cyclone Basketball (@CycloneWBB) November 8, 2023
️ ️ pic.twitter.com/IMijucx8p5
AILI TANKE Our other newest signee.
Iowa girl is staying home— Cyclone Basketball (@CycloneWBB) November 8, 2023
Hear from @ISUCoachFen about the good times to come from Aili Tanke!
️ ️ pic.twitter.com/V4TPifaZtJ
RECORD ROCCO Rocco Becht holds the school record for freshman completions.
162 completions and counting.@RoccoBecht— Iowa State Football (@CycloneFB) November 7, 2023
️ ️ pic.twitter.com/23q4PIbSVJ
BIG 12 BUDS Big result for Baylor early.
Baylor comes from behind to take down Auburn in Sioux Falls! Freshman Ja'Kobe Walter dropped 28 points in his debut. pic.twitter.com/IGAMWjxCiJ— College Basketball Report (@CBKReport) November 8, 2023
MLS PLAYOFFS Who ya got?
Will @PhilaUnion advance or will @NERevolution push it to another match?— Major League Soccer (@MLS) November 8, 2023
More Audi #MLSCupPlayoffs coming your way tonight. pic.twitter.com/yMUiREZvjW
CFP RANKINGS Who’s too high and who’s too low?
The Week 11 #CFBPlayoff rankings have arrived ⤵️ pic.twitter.com/8CB8MNvYco— ESPN (@espn) November 8, 2023
WENTZ IS BACK Carson Wentz has signed with the Los Angeles Rams.
Breaking: Carson Wentz is signing with the Los Angeles Rams, a source told @AdamSchefter. pic.twitter.com/LRTAO9YQBa— ESPN (@espn) November 7, 2023
JUST MICHIGAN? Looks like they are pulling some other Big 10 schools with them.
Loading comments...