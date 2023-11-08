The Mid-Morning Dump: Two Cynings

Iowa State Athletics

REAGAN WILSON One of the new signees.

A leader and a winner. @ISUCoachFen introduces us to the next great point guard to come to Ames!



️ ️ pic.twitter.com/IMijucx8p5 — Cyclone Basketball (@CycloneWBB) November 8, 2023

AILI TANKE Our other newest signee.

Iowa girl is staying home



Hear from @ISUCoachFen about the good times to come from Aili Tanke!



️ ️ pic.twitter.com/V4TPifaZtJ — Cyclone Basketball (@CycloneWBB) November 8, 2023

RECORD ROCCO Rocco Becht holds the school record for freshman completions.

162 completions and counting.@RoccoBecht



️ ️ pic.twitter.com/23q4PIbSVJ — Iowa State Football (@CycloneFB) November 7, 2023 Around the Country

BIG 12 BUDS Big result for Baylor early.

Baylor comes from behind to take down Auburn in Sioux Falls! Freshman Ja'Kobe Walter dropped 28 points in his debut. pic.twitter.com/IGAMWjxCiJ — College Basketball Report (@CBKReport) November 8, 2023

MLS PLAYOFFS Who ya got?

Will @PhilaUnion advance or will @NERevolution push it to another match?



More Audi #MLSCupPlayoffs coming your way tonight. pic.twitter.com/yMUiREZvjW — Major League Soccer (@MLS) November 8, 2023

CFP RANKINGS Who’s too high and who’s too low?

WENTZ IS BACK Carson Wentz has signed with the Los Angeles Rams.

Breaking: Carson Wentz is signing with the Los Angeles Rams, a source told @AdamSchefter. pic.twitter.com/LRTAO9YQBa — ESPN (@espn) November 7, 2023

JUST MICHIGAN? Looks like they are pulling some other Big 10 schools with them.