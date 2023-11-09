Offensive Players to Watch: Iowa State @ BYU

Last Saturday’s game was questionable, to say the least. This weekend, Iowa State will play against BYU for the first time in Big 12 play and fifth time overall. Iowa State has a perfect record of 4-0 against the Brigham Young University Cougars and is hoping to make it 5-0. Winning this game would be crucial for Iowa State as it would secure their sixth win of the season, making them bowl eligible.

Iowa State: Jaylin Noel

Jaylin has been having a good season after getting over the food poisoning episode in Ohio. Last week, Jaylin caught five passes resulting in 54 yards, threw a pass to Jayden Higgins for 42 yards, and had a kick return incorrectly placed at the 31-yard line instead of the 2-yard line.

Jaylin hasn’t seen the endzone much this season. Although he is on pace (or slightly higher) from last year’s receiving yardage, it’s important not to overlook the value he brings as a leader and his explosiveness on the return team. After the large kick-off return, every kick that Kansas had was purposely skyed to prevent him from touching the ball again.

Here's @ReinaGarciaTV's sideline view of Jaylen Noel's return.



The #Cyclones didn't score after the ball was spotted at the 31. pic.twitter.com/OA3Z0Wn6nD — Jake Brend (@JakeBrendTV) November 5, 2023

Jaylin has displayed his versatility on offense. He has improved his catching (with only occasional drops) and has been an asset in various formations and positions. Rocco, along with Jaylin and the rest of the receiving team, will work hard to minimize errors while visiting Provo, especially when facing a defense that has allowed an average of 236 passing yards and has made 12 interceptions.

BYU: Chase Roberts

Chase has been the standout performer for a very balanced offense. Last season, he played in 11 games for BYU, starting three. During that time, he got 22 receptions, 357 yards, and three touchdowns. He even threw for a touchdown. Currently, he is a Redshirt Sophomore and has become the leading receiver on the team. His current stat line is 37 receptions, 512 receiving yards, and four touchdowns. Although he has not thrown yet this season, we may potentially see it in the play calling. Head Coach Kalani Sitake has not confirmed who will be starting at quarterback now that Kedon Slovis is back from injuries that sidelined him against West Virginia last weekend. With the uncertainty of who will be passing the ball, Chase will have his work cut out for him to ensure he can be a reliable target for whoever is under center.