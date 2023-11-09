Iowa State Men’s Basketball Preview: We’re Talkin’ Lindenwood

Last Time Out

Iowa State showed up and showed out in their debut. Milan Momcilovic and Keshon Gilbert both put on a show, scoring 18 and 17 points respectively. Iowa State got off to a hot start and never looked back winning 85-44. Even with the margin of victory, it wasn’t a perfect game. Curtis Jones, Hason Ward and Omaha Biliew combined for 8 points on a total 3-13 from the field. At times it felt like Iowa State was being over aggressive with their perimeter defense, and the offensive fluidity took a step back in the second half.

Oh yeah, and Green Bay stinks out loud. Sorry to the Phoenix fans out there, to which there are dozens.

About Lindenwood

Well Green Bay is projected to finish last in the Horizon League, Lindenwood is projected to finish, wait for it, second to last in the Ohio Valley Conference. Lindenwood is coming off of an 84-52 rout at the hands of Fred (coach) and Sam Hoiberg (not coach). Lindenwood shot an ice cold 32% from the field, and 18% from the 3-point line.

However, the Lions were relatively responsible with the ball with only 12 turnovers.

Player to Watch

Keenon Cole led the Lions in scoring with 14 points. He started his college career at Northern Illinois, and this is his second season at Lindenwood. He averaged 13 points for Lindenwood last season and will likely be their leading scorer this year. Even though his team isn’t a great 3-pt shooting team, he shot the three at 46% clip last season.

The more his teammates shoot, the better.

Pick 3

Tre King and Tamin Lipsey both finish with double-doubles. Omaha Biliew has a bounce-back game. Lindenwood turns it over more than 12 times.

Final Analysis

I hope you like 30-point spreads. The line isn’t out yet, but my guess would be it’ll be hefty. This should be another cupcake warm-up game for Otz and this highly anticipated 23-24 squad. I’d like to see the trio of Curtis Jones, Ward, and Biliew take a step in the right direction and play a complete 40 minutes. Start hot, finish strong.

Score Prediction

Iowa State- 92

Lindenwood- 59