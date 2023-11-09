The Mid-Morning Dump: Game Day!

HITTIN THE FLOOR Iowa State takes on Lindenwood at 7:00pm tonight!
The Floor General#Cyclones | #C5C | @TaminLipsey pic.twitter.com/7Tzfw82Bcj— Iowa State Men’s Basketball (@CycloneMBB) November 8, 2023
AT NO. 10 Cyclone Wrestling cracks the top 10 as the season inches closer.
Checking in at No. 10 in the week one @nwcawrestling rankings.— Iowa State Wrestling (@CycloneWR) November 7, 2023
pic.twitter.com/QN9AtTVIgj
POSSIBLE TIME SWITCH? As of now the Texas game is at night, but Big Noon Kickoff may intervene.
https://t.co/ElTmf2kYGQ pic.twitter.com/w2C2wYuPMc— Jamie Pollard (@IASTATEAD) November 8, 2023
PEAK HARDEN FORM Just a little outside with the fastball.
Ian Eagle with what "might have been my greatest call in NBA history." You just have to watch: pic.twitter.com/pq9vLCuUDd— Lucas Kaplan (@LucasKaplan_) November 9, 2023
CURRY VS FATHER TIME Steph Curry is trying his best to turn back the age clock.
Steph Curry has been on a 3-point barrage to start the season— ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) November 9, 2023
vs. Suns — 4 3PT
vs. Kings — 7 3PT
vs. Rockets — 6 3PT
vs. Pelicans — 7 3PT
vs. Kings — 4 3PT
vs. Thunder — 5 3PT
vs. Cavs — 7 3PT
vs. Pistons — 7 3PT
vs. Nuggets — 6 3PT
Curry is the first player in NBA history… pic.twitter.com/7pt3Flqi0t
ANOTHER WHITE SOX MISS Jason Benetti joins the Tigers and that is an awesome pick-up.
Bally Sports Detroit is thrilled to announce the addition of Jason Benetti as the play-by-play announcer for the Detroit Tigers! pic.twitter.com/rwSIJZngZJ— Bally Sports Detroit (@BallySportsDET) November 9, 2023
ONE MORE RUN? The Sixers have won six straight and have the best record in the East.
W. @cryptocom pic.twitter.com/GEMGlAyCeR— Philadelphia 76ers (@sixers) November 9, 2023
