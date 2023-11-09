Iowa State Blasts Lindenwood 102-47

Iowa State took care of business against Lindenwod 102-47. The victory was the largest margin of victory during T.J. Otzelberger’s career at Iowa State.

Tamin Lipsey led all Cyclone scorers with 21 points. Lipsey added 7 assists, 3 rebounds and 2 steals on the night as well. Milan Momcilovic scored 17 points, 3-7 from 3 point range. Robert Jones also had a solid night scoring 12 points.

Iowa State will be at home again this Sunday against Idaho State. After that Iowa State will have 7 days off before taking on Grambling State.