WRNL’s Sean Dee, Nate Schuster, Tom Turner, and Nate Scheelhaase Burner come together to talk about the latest on ISU basketball, the good, the bad, and the ugly. This week, they discuss what is going on with Iowa State’s 3-point shooting on both ends of the floor, where the Cyclones go after two consecutive blowout losses, and what former Cyclone would you put on this team to put them over the edge and much, much more!

