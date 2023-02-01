 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

The Mid-Morning Dump: Retirement

I’ve heard this one before...

By RyanHarrison
Iowa State Athletics

HOMECOMING Mr. Hall will be in the building this weekend.

GAMEDAY The Twister Sisters are in action in Manhattan tonight.

TOP 5 Both the men’s and women’s XC squads checking in to the top 5.

Around the Country

GOODBYE GOAT Is it real this time?

SEAN PAYTON IS BACK And he is headed to Denver.

TRANSFER WINDOW The first day of February means the January transfer window has closed, see what happened on the final day and how Leeds is becoming “Leeds USA.”

THE BATTLE FOR KANSAS In-state rivals matched up last night in Kansas.

LEPASS Mr. James adding another stat to the resume.

