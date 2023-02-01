The Mid-Morning Dump: Retirement

HOMECOMING Mr. Hall will be in the building this weekend.
KU @ Iowa State this weekend…— Breece Hall (@BreeceH) January 31, 2023
See y’all there ️
GAMEDAY The Twister Sisters are in action in Manhattan tonight.
— Cyclone Basketball (@CycloneWBB) February 1, 2023
Kansas State
Manhattan, Kansas
️ Bramlage Coliseum
⏰ 6:30 PM
https://t.co/uNwvWtPLUg
️ ️ pic.twitter.com/GhWxoJXOoU
TOP 5 Both the men’s and women’s XC squads checking in to the top 5.
- . #CycloneSZN pic.twitter.com/SH30W3t7i3— Iowa State Track & XC (@CycloneTrackXC) January 31, 2023
GOODBYE GOAT Is it real this time?
Truly grateful on this day. Thank you ❤️ pic.twitter.com/j2s2sezvSS— Tom Brady (@TomBrady) February 1, 2023
SEAN PAYTON IS BACK And he is headed to Denver.
TRANSFER WINDOW The first day of February means the January transfer window has closed, see what happened on the final day and how Leeds is becoming “Leeds USA.”
THE BATTLE FOR KANSAS In-state rivals matched up last night in Kansas.
No. 8 @KUHoops handles No. 7 Kansas State— ESPN (@espn) February 1, 2023
Jayhawks secure their 17th consecutive home win vs. the Wildcats. pic.twitter.com/T08rrs3ER1
LEPASS Mr. James adding another stat to the resume.
Another milestone for the King— SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) February 1, 2023
LeBron passes Mark Jackson and Steve Nash for fourth on the NBA all-time assist list pic.twitter.com/rMjH5AS488
