Litecast: The Lubbock Debacle and First Thoughts on the 2023 Football Schedule

Matt & Austin are back to try and make sense of what happened in Iowa State’s blown 23 point lead to Texas Tech, plus some important questions to be answered: can we clean up the turnovers? Is the team playing above it’s ceiling? Does this loss carry over to the rest of the season? Also, with the Big 12 finally releasing the football schedule, we have first thoughts on Iowa State’s draw. Last but not least, we get to the bottom of the deviled egg discourse and Super Bowl spreads (the food kind). This episode is sponsored by DRF Sportsbook!