No. 12 Twister Sisters drop a close one to Kansas State

No. 12 Iowa State lost a tough one tonight on the road at Kansas State 78-77. Lexi Donarski led Iowa State with 18 points, two rebounds, two assists, and two steals and shot 7-14 from the field.

Ashley Joens poured in 17, Denae Fritz added 12 and 7 rebounds, and Nyamer Diew had a double-double with 14 points and 14 rebounds off the bench. Kansas State’s Gabby Gregory led all scorers with 27.

The Cyclones are 7-3 now in Big 12 play and are now tied for second place in the league.

Iowa State can’t dwell on this loss too long, as they take on Baylor this Saturday, February 4th (ESPNU) in Hilton Coliseum. Baylor is in fourth place in Big 12 play just a spot under Iowa State. This is a great opportunity to bounce back.