Wrestling Preview: Iowa State Vs UNI

It’s All Coming Down to the Wire!

That’s right, folks. Iowa State only has two more Big-12 duels and a top-25 duel before the Last Chance Open, Big 12 Championship, and NCAA Tournament. This has been an extremely intense wrestling season for the Cyclones. Through thick and thin, the Cyclone has been able to navigate to a very successful season. Their only losses are to #1 Penn State and #2 Iowa. It’ll continue to be difficult as they head into Panther territory and face #18 UNI.

UNI is not a pushover by any means. Earlier in the season, UNI managed to upset Ohio State and has only lost two Big-12 duels (Oklahoma State and Missouri). Iowa State will need to make sure that they bring their A-game to this duel. Let’s deep dive into this matchup and see what the Panthers have up their sleeves.

Projected Starting Lineup:

Rankings By Intermat/Flowrestling

125: Caleb Fuessley (Iowa State) Vs. Kyle Golhoffer

Fuessley and Golhoffer have gone against each other before. This was back in 2021 and Golhoffer won 12-3 but this is a different Fuessley than even one and a half months ago. Also, do not be surprised if Ethan Perryman gets a nod in this match.

133: Zach Redding 21/HM (Iowa State) Vs. Kyle Biscoglia 11/17

This is where the fireworks will really start. Redding and Biscoglia have wrestled once before in 2021. Redding got the win 6-5 so I highly expect this match to be fireworks.

141: Casey Swiderski NR/HM (Iowa State) Vs. Cael Happel 9/8

This is a match where Swiderski could get out of the rut. Cael Happel is a good wrestler but is beatable. If I were a betting man, I would bet that Swiderski will look a lot different than he has this past month. I have a gut feeling that after the match in Pitt, I saw a bit of a flame start back up. I am low key really excited to see what Swiderski will be like.

149: Paniro Johnson 10/9 (Iowa State) Vs. Colin Realbuto 14/13

Heading into this matchup, I expect Paniro to control this match. Paniro is looking good as of late and this late into the season, I don’t expect any more hiccups out of him.

157: Jason Kraisser 27/HM (Iowa State) Vs. Derek Holshlag 21/22

This is going to be an exciting matchup. Holshlag is a gritty wrestler and Jason “The Coaster” Kraisser is just crazy to watch. Kraisser is looking really good right now so I cannot predict the match right at this moment. I’m sure I’ll need to check my blood pressure after this.

165: David Carr 2/2 (Iowa State) Vs. Austin Yant 13/23

This is a matchup where you would expect Carr to get bonus points but Yant is another gritty wrestler and will make it extremely hard to score points on him. Do not expect a blowout folks.

174:Julien Broderson 25/NR (Iowa State) Vs. Lance Runyon 24/19

This is a question mark at this weight because of Broderson not being in the Pitt duel. He has an undisclosed injury and MJ Gaitan took over. If Broderson is not 100%, then expect Gaitan to take his place.

184: Marcus Coleman 4/4 (Iowa State) Vs. Parker Keckeisen 2/2

MATCH OF THE NIGHT! Will Marcus Coleman finally get a win over Parker Keckeisen. These matches have been nothing but intense wrestling. This is Marcus’s final year and he has been wrestling lights out ever since the Penn State duel so I feel like this might be the night for Coleman to finally get over this hump.

197: Yonger Bastida 5/3 (Iowa State) Vs. Noah Glaser

I expect Yonger Bastida to come out of this match with bonus points. This is for all the marbles and Bastida loves it when it comes down to this.

285: Sam Schuyler 9/8 (Iowa State) Vs. Tyrell Gordon 15/17

Another great matchup. Both Schuyler and Gordon moved up from 197 last year and have built up to be in the 285 weight class. Hard to bet on Schuyler on this one, especially after last weekend's duel. Sam Schuyler is a dog and is on fire.

Final Score: 19- Iowa State 12- UNI

Iowa State just is so stacked in the upper weights and that is the difference maker in this matchup. It’s so hard to compete against Iowa State when their upper weights are ranked so high. I expect this duel to come down to the wire though. I also believe that it will be rowdy in there and tons of emotion since this is an in-state rivalry.

Where: Cedar Falls, Iowa (McLeod Center)

When: Friday, February 10th at 7:00 P.M. CT

How To Watch: Flowrestling

* New thing about Flowrestling, they have a monthly subscription for $30 a month and you can watch both UNI and Missouri duel.

Come to the Discord and join us as I will be giving a play-by-play for the Cyclones.