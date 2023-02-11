Twister Sisters Before the Storm: West Virginia pt. 2

Last Time Out

Iowa State got the week off, so their last game was last Saturday when they fell to Baylor at home. We burned the tape so there is nothing of note!

About West Virginia

The last time these two matched up, the Cyclones opened up a close game to win by 20. Ashley Joens broke the school records for double-doubles and career 3-point field goals made. Stephanie Soares tallied 20 rebounds to record the 6th 20-rebound game in school history.

Since then, the Mountaineers have put together both a three-game winning streak and a three-game losing streak. They sit at 14-8 (5-6 Big 12) and are currently projected to miss the NCAA Tournament, so every game counts for WVU.

They remain a middle-of-the-road team offensively. They average 66.8 points per game and have a 95.0 Her Hoop Stats offensive rating, good for 132nd in DI.

Their defense is what they lean on, ranking inside the top 75 in almost all defensive stats.

Opponent Player to Watch

Ja’Naiya Quinerly had 16 points and 4 rebounds during the first meeting and she will likely be an impact when they meet for a second time. She can shoot and handle the ball with the best of them, so it should be a fun match-up for Iowa State.

What Will Happen

Clonies get revenge in Morgantown. “Country Roads lead to Ames, bitches. Clones in fo’.”

Iowa State University - 74

West Virginia - 57

Pick Three

Ashley Joens goes for 25. Denae Fritz is second in scoring. Morgan Kane dunks it.

Game Notes

The Matchup: No. 21 Iowa State (15-6, 7-4 Big 12) @ West Virginia (14-8, 5-6 Big 12)

Where: WVU Coliseum – Morgantown, West Virginia

When: Saturday, Feb. 11, 2023 – 5 p.m.

TV: Big 12 Now on ESPN+ Talent: Eric Little

Radio: Cyclone Radio Network/Varsity Radio App Talent: Noah Wolf, Jamie Steyer Johnson

Live Stats: StatBroadcast

The Series: West Virginia leads 12-11