Cyclones Ranked 22nd in Latest AP Poll

Following an 0-1 week, Iowa State fell one spot in the latest AP Top 25 Poll.

POLL ALERT: UNLV is ranked for the first time since 1994 in the women's AP Top 25; South Carolina remains No. 1, LSU down to fifth.



South Carolina remains at the top after a dominant win over previously-unbeaten #5 (#3) LSU. Also worth noting, UNLV appears in the rankings for the first time in nearly 30 years, as they check in at 23rd with a 24-2 record.

There wasn’t a ton of movement in the poll, but Stanford and Utah both moved up three spots to #3 and #4. North Carolina and Florida State each dropped five spots to 19th and 24th.

Oklahoma is once again the Big 12’s highest-ranked squad at 15th, with Texas not far behind at 17th. Following the Cyclones at 22nd, Oklahoma State received votes.

No. 22 Iowa State hosts No. 17 Texas on Monday night (6 pm, ESPN2/ESPN+).