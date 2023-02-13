Twister Sisters Before the Storm: Texas pt. 2

Last Time Out

Iowa State fell to West Virginia in a sub-par shooting performance and that’s all I have to say about that.

About Texas

The Longhorns come in at 20-6, winners of 17 out of their last 19 games. That includes the 7-game winning streak they’re currently riding.

Just like the Texas teams of the past, these Longhorns pound the ball in the paint. They’re not a horrible shooting team (33.9%) from three, but they score nearly 66% of their points inside the arc.

The biggest thing that pops out is their ability to rebound. They bring a ton of size and know how to use it. Texas is easily on of the top rebounding teams in the country, especially on the offensive glass.

To go with their size, they also block shots with the best teams in the country. They seriously control the paint on each end of the floor.

This sums it up.

.@herhoopstats Stat of the Week @TexasWBB is one of two Division I teams with an offensive rebound rate over 40% and a block rate over 14%.#Big12WBB x https://t.co/mEFaqFQqKO pic.twitter.com/r8aF5OlIPT — Big 12 Conference (@Big12Conference) February 13, 2023

Opponent Player to Watch

Rori Harmon remains one of the best guards in the Big 12. While only averaging 11.6 points per game, she dishes out 7.1 assists per game. Harmon is the only player in the Big 12 to average more assists than our QB1 Emily Ryan. She makes things happen in big moments and is going to put any opposing guard in hell on the defensive end.

What Will Happen

You think I care that Texas is good? This is my preview and I can do what I want! “Horns all the way down. Clones in fo’.”

Iowa State University - 66

University of Texas - 63

Pick Three

Morgan Kane is the difference. Ashley Joens gets back on track. Emily Ryan outplays Rori Harmon.

Game Notes

The Matchup: No. 22 Iowa State (15-7, 7-5 Big 12) vs. Texas (20-6, 11-2 Big 12)

Where: Hilton Coliseum – Ames, Iowa

When: Monday, Feb. 13, 2023 – 6 p.m.

TV: ESPN2/ESPN+ Talent: Beth Mowins, Deb Antonelli

Radio: Cyclone Radio Network/Varsity Radio App Talent: Noah Wolf, Brett Cooper

Live Stats: StatBroadcast

The Series: Texas leads 26-21