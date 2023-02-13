Cyclones Survive Late Surge from Texas, Win 66-61

1st Quarter

The Cyclones set the tone right off the bat, going up 8-0 to start thanks to threes from Denae Fritz and Ashley Joens followed by 2 points from Diew on separate trips to the free-throw line. Lexi Donarski took a pretty nasty shot to the face in the first, but she would return in the second quarter. Thanks to an offensive barrage of efficient shooting, the Cyclones would take a 22-11 lead into the break.

2nd Quarter

The second quarter featured only one shot from behind the arc falling for either team, with that shot falling from who else but Ashley Joens. Izzi Zingaro gave 6 good minutes including a block and a bucket. The Cyclones had another good defensive quarter, holding Texas to 27.8% shooting from the floor and creating 4 steals. The Twister Sisters would take a 33-24 lead into halftime.

3rd Quarter

In the third quarter, Joens, Donarski, and Ryan played all 10 minutes and combined for 15 of the team's 19 points in the period. Joens had a big quarter with 3 fouls drawn, 3 rebounds, and 8 points. Texas again struggled to find their shot, shooting 8-18 from the floor, 0-3 from deep, and 0-2 at the line in the quarter. Despite being outscored 14-8 in the paint in the quarter, the Clones would still outscore Texas 16-19 in total to build their lead into double figures heading into the final quarter.

4th Quarter

The fourth quarter had some scary moments including a 7-0 run for Texas to cut the lead to 4. Fritz continued her solid game with 2 of the biggest plays of the game coming in the final quarter, blocking a corner 3 with 2 minutes to play, and then hitting her own 3-ball to extend the lead back to 7 with 37 seconds to play essentially calling game. The last 2 points of the game came from Joens at the free throw line; a fitting end to a huge win for the Cyclones over the top of the conference Longhorns.

The Cyclones would have 4 players in double figures to end the game; Joens (24), Ryan (12), Donarski (11), and Fritz (10). A strong shooting percentage including over 50% from deep led the Cyclones to a big win. Seeing Donarski fight adversity and play a solid game after leaving for injury, and the team surviving Texas’ late push shows what this team is still capable of as we head down the stretch of the season.

The Cyclones next take action against Baylor in Waco on Saturday at 5:00. Roll Clones!