The Mid-Morning Dump: Horns Down Forever

Iowa State Athletics

HORNS DOWN Iowa State snaps a three-game losing streak against a very athletic Texas team. Texas and Baylor’s size and athleticism has been a constant blight on this iteration of Cyclones, that’s a big win.

BUSTED Lexi Donarski took one on the chin... err the lip.

Still all after last night!



pic.twitter.com/KkKx15xz0B — Cyclone Basketball (@CycloneWBB) February 14, 2023

JUST WIN Bill Fennelly is the 27th coach in women’s basketball to get to 750 wins.

7️⃣5️⃣0️⃣!



Bill Fennelly is the 27th coach in NCAA Women's Basketball history to reach 750 career wins!



pic.twitter.com/d0FAGaCCE6 — Cyclone Basketball (@CycloneWBB) February 14, 2023

GIANT KILLERS No number one is safe against the Cyclones.

3️⃣ wins over #1 teams in the 2022-23 season!

-@CycloneVB over #1 Texas

-@CycloneMBB over #1 UNC

-@CycloneTEN over #1 Texas pic.twitter.com/mFeEzPEOIp — Iowa State Athletics (@CycloneATH) February 13, 2023 Around the Country

MICHIGAN STATE Not going to editorialize this one much, here’s the article.

WINLESS Kyrie and Luka might be the most overpaid losers in basketball.

Luka and Kyrie combined for 69 PTS tonight...



Mavs are 0-2 with their new backcourt pic.twitter.com/916Pwfl5IB — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) February 14, 2023

WHAT’S GOING ON IN BROOKLYN You ask? No clue, I don’t know, I don’t care, we can win, we can lose, basketball is dumb, and I hate everything.

AS THE DUST SETTLES Who came out on top after the NBA trade deadline? In my opinion the real winners were five second round draft picks.

BYE EAGLES BYE I wanted both teams to lose, but at least one of them did.

THE DPI The Mid-February ratings are out. Surprises: Saint Mary’s is really high, Purdue is kind of low, and Marquette is fraudulent.