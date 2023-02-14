Tyrese Haliburton to participate in NBA 3-Point Contest

Sources: NBA 3-Point Contest participants at All-Star Weekend: Boston's Jayson Tatum, Sacramento's Kevin Huerter, Miami's Tyler Herro, Indiana's Tyrese Haliburton and Buddy Hield, Portland's Damian Lillard and Anfernee Simons and Utah's Lauri Markkanen. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) February 14, 2023

Tyrese Haliburton will participate in the NBA Three-Point Contest in Salt Lak City during All-Star Weekend. Haliburton was just recently made an All-Star this season and will now be even busier during the All-Star break.

He will look to become the third Cyclone to ever win the three-point contest after Jeff Hornacek won it in both 1998 and 2000.

The soon-to-be first-time All-Star has had quite the season and will look to add even more to his resume. He’s averaging 20 points, 10.1 assists, and 3.8 rebounds, after just coming back from injury. Tyrese has the potential to finish the season in the 50/40/90 club as he's currently shooting 48.1% from the field, 39.8% from three, and 85.9% from the charity stripe. Haliburton is also coming off a 30-point 12 assist outing against the Jazz.

The NBA All-Star Break begins Friday, February 17th, with the three-point contest the following day.