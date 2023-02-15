The Mid-Morning Dump: Horn(frogs) Down

THESE ARE REALLY COOL And I want one.
Purchase a 2023 football t-shirt today! All sales will go to support the Iowa State Spirit Squad.— Iowa State Athletics (@CycloneATH) February 14, 2023
: https://t.co/05Uqkxrury pic.twitter.com/QZPLapL10R
CHAMPS Your San Diego State Classic Champs
Your 2023 San Diego State Classic Champions! #Cyclonitas— Iowa State Women's Golf (@CycloneWGOLF) February 14, 2023
️⛳ ️ pic.twitter.com/DthmxZmljg
THREE BALL HALI We got a Cyclone in the 3-point contest.
✅ NBA All-Star— Iowa State Men’s Basketball (@CycloneMBB) February 15, 2023
✅3-Point Contest@TyHaliburton22 is going to be busy in Salt Lake City! #Cyclones | #C5C | #NBAAllStar pic.twitter.com/Wj4AGWPAtW
MR. USA Omaha Biliew will be participating in the Nike Hoops Summit.
Representing the USA! @BiliewOmaha has been named to @usabjnt at the @nikehoopsummit.— Iowa State Men’s Basketball (@CycloneMBB) February 15, 2023
Congrats Omaha! #Cyclones | #C5C pic.twitter.com/3LhDGlyzrh
GAMEDAY Back in action in Hilton tonight.
Back to It.#Cyclones | #C5C pic.twitter.com/Y6LUDKVRQ1— Iowa State Men’s Basketball (@CycloneMBB) February 12, 2023
BOOMER SOONER? Oklahoma grabs a big one.
Oklahoma routs No. 12 Kansas State— ESPN (@espn) February 15, 2023
Sooners win their third straight over the Wildcats! pic.twitter.com/FXbeDE5b15
MVP ODDS Way too early... but who ya got?
FREE AGENT Derek Carr is on the market.
TOP OF THE LEAGUE A big one is going down in England at the top of the Premiere League.
IT'S MATCHDAY! #ManCity pic.twitter.com/HxcTi5KcIr— Manchester City (@ManCity) February 15, 2023
BEHAAAAAVE Dunk of the night comes from Shaedon Sharpe.
AIR SHAEDON WITH THE SLAM pic.twitter.com/WMLzym8Y1E— SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) February 15, 2023
Loading comments...