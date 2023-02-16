The Mid-Morning Dump: Winning Is Fun

Iowa State Athletics

COOL STAT ALERT Iowa State is the only team in CBB with seven or more wins over AP top 25 teams.

IS THIS YOUR KING?? Carr takes his rightful spot on the throne at number 1.

No. 2 David Carr takes the first meeting against No. 1 Keegan O'Toole, 7-2!@Carrchamp



PAIN I hate being Missouri’s Super Bowl

REBOUNDING GOD Shoon is pretty good at this rebounding thing.

YOU LIKE JAZZ? Jazz Kunc sets a career-high in points and three-pointers made!

22 points and 5 rebounds for your @UScellular Player of the Game, Aljaž Kunc!

SOME THINGS Mikal Bridges confirmed good basketball player and good son.

Mikal Bridges scores a career high 45 points and as soon as the buzzer rings, gives his jersey to his mom. pic.twitter.com/hi2UZN6Gkl — Mike Vigil (@protectedpick) February 16, 2023

FEBRUARY MADNESS College Basketball is getting better and better by the day.

O MAX effort and Marquette PROPSERs



Horrible pun, incredible game winner. pic.twitter.com/cDBbDWnJRv — The Field of 68 (@TheFieldOf68) February 16, 2023

WHO’S ALL GOING? Antman and The Wasp Quantumania hitting theaters on Thursday.

END OF AN ERA Kevin Love and the Cavs are finalizing a buyout.