The Mid-Morning Dump: Winning Is Fun

COOL STAT ALERT Iowa State is the only team in CBB with seven or more wins over AP top 25 teams.
Dub#Cyclones | #C5C pic.twitter.com/0SpROg6RjU— Iowa State Men’s Basketball (@CycloneMBB) February 16, 2023
IS THIS YOUR KING?? Carr takes his rightful spot on the throne at number 1.
No. 2 David Carr takes the first meeting against No. 1 Keegan O'Toole, 7-2!@Carrchamp— Iowa State Wrestling (@CycloneWR) February 16, 2023
pic.twitter.com/3kGebkbjvm
PAIN I hate being Missouri’s Super Bowl
Final. pic.twitter.com/vj4kDqwfQj— Iowa State Wrestling (@CycloneWR) February 16, 2023
REBOUNDING GOD Shoon is pretty good at this rebounding thing.
That's 1⃣0⃣0⃣0⃣ Career Rebounds!— Iowa State Men’s Basketball (@CycloneMBB) February 16, 2023
Congrats, @Sh00n_! #Cyclones | #C5C pic.twitter.com/35hxJTpc4m
YOU LIKE JAZZ? Jazz Kunc sets a career-high in points and three-pointers made!
22 points and 5 rebounds for your @UScellular Player of the Game, Aljaž Kunc! pic.twitter.com/f0Vva78Qkg— Iowa State Athletics (@CycloneATH) February 16, 2023
SOME THINGS Mikal Bridges confirmed good basketball player and good son.
Mikal Bridges scores a career high 45 points and as soon as the buzzer rings, gives his jersey to his mom. pic.twitter.com/hi2UZN6Gkl— Mike Vigil (@protectedpick) February 16, 2023
FEBRUARY MADNESS College Basketball is getting better and better by the day.
O MAX effort and Marquette PROPSERs— The Field of 68 (@TheFieldOf68) February 16, 2023
Horrible pun, incredible game winner. pic.twitter.com/cDBbDWnJRv
WHO’S ALL GOING? Antman and The Wasp Quantumania hitting theaters on Thursday.
TOMORROW ❗— Marvel Studios (@MarvelStudios) February 15, 2023
Experience Marvel Studios’ #AntManAndTheWaspQuantumania in 3D, only in theaters. Get tickets now: https://t.co/D2YhBxEO4j pic.twitter.com/HKgHFcvWW9
END OF AN ERA Kevin Love and the Cavs are finalizing a buyout.
Kevin Love ranks among Cavs players since 2015:— StatMuse (@statmuse) February 16, 2023
— 2nd in PTS
— 1st in REB
— 3rd in AST
— 5th in BLK
— 2nd in STL
— 1st in 3P
The only Cavalier to play 400+ games in that stretch. pic.twitter.com/AkoZJFeXY8
