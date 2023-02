Sean Dee, Nate Schuster, and Tom Turner sit down to recap Iowa State’s win over TCU, where the Cyclones could be heading in March based on their last five regular season games, which lineups are working, Nate goes through his favorite and least favorite places to play, they discuss what parts of America are real, a preview for ISU’s upcoming game against Kansas State, and they close out the show with one big thing.

Be sure to check it out across all platforms!