Twister Sisters Before the Storm: Baylor Pt. 2

Last Time Out

Iowa State fought hard and won against a feisty Texas team. Last Wednesday the Cyclones beat the #17 ranked Longhorns 66-61. This was coach Bill Fennelly’s 750th career win, and it did not come easily.

Ashley Joens led the way with 24 points and 8 rebounds. Joens now has the Big 12 record for most career starts (149). Emily Ryan was all over the court putting up 12 points, eight assists, and four steals. Lexi Donarski was close behind with 11 points. Denae Fritz also had a day with 10 points and seven rebounds.

About Baylor

Baylor is on a three-game losing streak after losses to Oklahoma in OT, Oklahoma State, and Kansas State. Last time the Lady Bears faced the Cyclones they won 76-70 with a 47.5% field goal percentage.

Offensively, Baylor controls the floor well. They average around 74 points per game ranking them in the top 88 percentile. The Lady Bears seem to pass up good shots for great shots giving them 17.8 assists per game which is the 11th-best in the nation. They are also tough down low grabbing around 13 offensive rebounds per game.

On the defensive end, they are strong under the basket. The Lady Bears average around 27 defensive boards, which helps them hold their opponents to less than 63 points each game. They don’t force too many turnovers by averaging around 7.6 steals per game.

Opponent Player to Watch

Sarah Andrews is a tough player all around. She sees the floor well, and she knows when to shoot and when to deliver a dime to her teammates. She averages around 16 points per game, and she ranks in the top 60 averaging 4.5 assists per game. At just 5’6 she’s scrappy, speedy, and controls the court. If Iowa State wants to flip the script on Baylor, they are going to need to stop Sarah Andrews.

What Will Happen

Iowa State obviously wins by a large margin. “There’s only a few good things that come out of Waco...a Cyclone win and Chip and Joanna Gains. Clones in fo’.”

Pick Three

Emily Ryan gets a triple-double Morgan Kane hits a three-pointer Lexi Donarski gets four steals

Game Notes

The Matchup: No. 22 Iowa State (16-7, 8-5 Big 12) at Baylor (16-9, 7-6 Big 12)

Where: Ferrell Center – Waco, Texas

When: Saturday, Feb. 18, 2023 – 5 p.m.

TV: Big 12 Now on ESPN+ Talent: Lincoln Rose, Jim Haller

Radio: Cyclone Radio Network/Varsity Radio App Talent: Noah Wolf, Jamie Steyer Johnson

Live Stats: StatBroadcast

The Series: Baylor University leads 34-9