The Mid-Morning Dump: Tennis School

Iowa State Athletics

SADNESS The women just fell short in Manhattan.

CAUSING RACKET The gals took down No. 10 Miami (FL) in route to a jump in the rankings.

IT’S OFFICIAL Nate Scheelhaase gets the nod for play-calling.

Matt Campbell says Nate Scheelhaase will be calling plays for Iowa State in the 2023 season. — CycloneFanatic.com (@cyclonefanatic) February 1, 2023 Around the Country

BROCK PURDY UPDATE After some different reports, Shanahan puts everything to rest.

#49ers coach Kyle Shanahan says the most encouraging thing he’s heard on Brock Purdy is if surgery is done, he’ll build up his arm strength from 3-6 months. By 6 months he’ll be “the same dude and ready to go.” — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) February 1, 2023

LAUGH ALERT An all-time day on Twitter thanks to a prank from Arian Foster (or was it).

Former NFL player arian foster admits NFL is literaly rigged pic.twitter.com/RSfqF1OwKI — PFT Commenter (@PFTCommenter) January 31, 2023

IT’S PERSONAL Celtics have now won 10 consecutive games against the Nets.

SO CLOSE An Illinois student organization was so close to pulling off an all-time swindle.