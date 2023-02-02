 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

The Mid-Morning Dump: Tennis School

Who’s Back: Iowa State Women’s Tennis

By Thomas_Turner
SADNESS The women just fell short in Manhattan.

CAUSING RACKET The gals took down No. 10 Miami (FL) in route to a jump in the rankings.

IT’S OFFICIAL Nate Scheelhaase gets the nod for play-calling.

Around the Country

BROCK PURDY UPDATE After some different reports, Shanahan puts everything to rest.

LAUGH ALERT An all-time day on Twitter thanks to a prank from Arian Foster (or was it).

IT’S PERSONAL Celtics have now won 10 consecutive games against the Nets.

SO CLOSE An Illinois student organization was so close to pulling off an all-time swindle.

