The Mid-Morning Dump: Tennis School

SADNESS The women just fell short in Manhattan.
Final— Cyclone Basketball (@CycloneWBB) February 2, 2023
pic.twitter.com/0Ni1gfaXIh
CAUSING RACKET The gals took down No. 10 Miami (FL) in route to a jump in the rankings.
Best— Iowa State Tennis (@CycloneTEN) February 1, 2023
Ranking
In
School
History‼️#1PercentBetter | #Cyclones pic.twitter.com/uBgH3RMODZ
IT’S OFFICIAL Nate Scheelhaase gets the nod for play-calling.
Matt Campbell says Nate Scheelhaase will be calling plays for Iowa State in the 2023 season.— CycloneFanatic.com (@cyclonefanatic) February 1, 2023
BROCK PURDY UPDATE After some different reports, Shanahan puts everything to rest.
#49ers coach Kyle Shanahan says the most encouraging thing he’s heard on Brock Purdy is if surgery is done, he’ll build up his arm strength from 3-6 months. By 6 months he’ll be “the same dude and ready to go.”— Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) February 1, 2023
LAUGH ALERT An all-time day on Twitter thanks to a prank from Arian Foster (or was it).
Former NFL player arian foster admits NFL is literaly rigged pic.twitter.com/RSfqF1OwKI— PFT Commenter (@PFTCommenter) January 31, 2023
IT’S PERSONAL Celtics have now won 10 consecutive games against the Nets.
Statement W ☘️ pic.twitter.com/0TEIek5hmB— Boston Celtics (@celtics) February 2, 2023
SO CLOSE An Illinois student organization was so close to pulling off an all-time swindle.
Source: The Orange Krush bought the tickets at a group rate, posing as the Illinois Chapter of the Boys and Girls Club. They later admitted to doing this when confronted by Iowa Athletics. Iowa voided their tickets and are donating them to the Cedar Rapids Boys and Girls Club. https://t.co/buGsK0kyEk— David Eickholt (@DavidEickholt) February 2, 2023
