Cyclones Up To 20th in Latest AP Poll

After a 2-0 week, Iowa State rises up to 20th in the latest AP Top 25 Poll.
POLL ALERT: South Carolina remains No. 1 in women's AP Top 25 but no longer unanimous after close call vs. Mississippi.— AP Top 25 (@AP_Top25) February 20, 2023
Full poll: https://t.co/ZpzgqczOov pic.twitter.com/IqZZLmzkIK
South Carolina survived their scare against Ole Miss and remains No. 1, as the rest of the top three remains the Gamecocks, Indiana, and Stanford. Indiana received one first-place vote.
Previously-4th-ranked Utah fell to 8th, the biggest fall of any team this week. Arizona went from 18th to 14th, making them the highest risers.
Oklahoma is still the highest-ranked Big 12 school at No. 13, with Texas just a spot ahead of the Cyclones at 19th. Oklahoma State received votes once again.
