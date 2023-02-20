 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Cyclones Up To 20th in Latest AP Poll

Big week for the Cyclones.

By Aiden_Wyatt
/ new
Syndication: The Des Moines Register Nirmalendu Majumdar/Ames Tribune / USA TODAY NETWORK

After a 2-0 week, Iowa State rises up to 20th in the latest AP Top 25 Poll.

South Carolina survived their scare against Ole Miss and remains No. 1, as the rest of the top three remains the Gamecocks, Indiana, and Stanford. Indiana received one first-place vote.

Previously-4th-ranked Utah fell to 8th, the biggest fall of any team this week. Arizona went from 18th to 14th, making them the highest risers.

Oklahoma is still the highest-ranked Big 12 school at No. 13, with Texas just a spot ahead of the Cyclones at 19th. Oklahoma State received votes once again.

