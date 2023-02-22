The Mid-Morning Dump: Team of the Week

TOTW The women are getting well-deserved recognition.
Introducing @CycloneWBB, otherwise known as your #NCAAWBB pic.twitter.com/S7aLJPjW6d— NCAA March Madness (@MarchMadnessWBB) February 21, 2023
GAMEDAY The Twister Sisters are in Stillwater tonight.
— Cyclone Basketball (@CycloneWBB) February 22, 2023
Oklahoma State
Stillwater, Okla.
️ Gallagher-Iba Arena
⏰ 6:30 PM
https://t.co/uNwvWtQjJO
️ ️ pic.twitter.com/F8wuSRWgSP
DAY ONE The swim and dive team is in Texas today.
‼️ ‼️— Cyclone Swim & Dive (@CycloneSD) February 22, 2023
Austin, TX
⏰ 10 a.m./6 p.m. CT
https://t.co/5XBbPSUMrh
https://t.co/fZvgVxEmz0#purpose || #big12sd pic.twitter.com/9E0KBYT5Lt
TOUGH ONE IN TEXAS Onto the next...
Final pic.twitter.com/jP7dDF0Noy— Iowa State Men’s Basketball (@CycloneMBB) February 22, 2023
PURDY UPDATE Minor setback for Mr. Relevant
WAY WAY TOO EARLY MOCK I love talking about drafts that aren’t happening anytime soon.
Bronny James a Top-10 pick in 2024? @DraftExpress breaks down his big jump and the rest of the draft class on @ESPNPlus ➡️ https://t.co/DQkNUxlawk pic.twitter.com/QG6zEIclAB— ESPN (@espn) February 22, 2023
CHAMPIONS LEAGUE ACTION Couple games overseas today.
Predict 2 players to dominate on Wednesday... ⚡️#UCL pic.twitter.com/gzFM3SzT25— UEFA Champions League (@ChampionsLeague) February 22, 2023
MADRID DOES IT AGAIN The worst thing you can do is get a lead.
Liverpool 1-0 Real Madrid (4')— ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) February 21, 2023
Liverpool 2-0 Real Madrid (14')
Liverpool 2-1 Real Madrid (21')
Liverpool 2-2 Real Madrid (36')
Liverpool 2-3 Real Madrid (48')
Liverpool 2-4 Real Madrid (56')
Liverpool 2-5 Real Madrid (67')
REAL MADRID ARE ON ANOTHER LEVEL pic.twitter.com/RpmXYwe8qU
ALABAMA TRAGEDY More details involving players are emerging.
DOWN GOES XAVIER Another ranked team falls at home.
Villanova shocks No. 16 Xavier on the road‼️— SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) February 22, 2023
Justin Moore drops season-high 25 points in Wildcats' first Quad 1 win of the season!
: @NovaMBB pic.twitter.com/42iML97MVB
BIG ONE K State sweeps Baylor.
.@KStateMBB completes the regular season sweep over No. 9 Baylor‼️— ESPN (@espn) February 22, 2023
The Wildcats tie a program record for AP-ranked wins in a season (7)! pic.twitter.com/hb8xKqEVX4
Loading comments...