The Mid-Morning Dump: Team of the Week

Iowa State Athletics

TOTW The women are getting well-deserved recognition.

GAMEDAY The Twister Sisters are in Stillwater tonight.

DAY ONE The swim and dive team is in Texas today.

TOUGH ONE IN TEXAS Onto the next...

PURDY UPDATE Minor setback for Mr. Relevant

Around the Country

WAY WAY TOO EARLY MOCK I love talking about drafts that aren’t happening anytime soon.

Bronny James a Top-10 pick in 2024? @DraftExpress breaks down his big jump and the rest of the draft class on @ESPNPlus ➡️ https://t.co/DQkNUxlawk pic.twitter.com/QG6zEIclAB — ESPN (@espn) February 22, 2023

CHAMPIONS LEAGUE ACTION Couple games overseas today.

Predict 2 players to dominate on Wednesday... ⚡️#UCL pic.twitter.com/gzFM3SzT25 — UEFA Champions League (@ChampionsLeague) February 22, 2023

MADRID DOES IT AGAIN The worst thing you can do is get a lead.

Liverpool 1-0 Real Madrid (4')

Liverpool 2-0 Real Madrid (14')

Liverpool 2-1 Real Madrid (21')

Liverpool 2-2 Real Madrid (36')

Liverpool 2-3 Real Madrid (48')

Liverpool 2-4 Real Madrid (56')

Liverpool 2-5 Real Madrid (67')



REAL MADRID ARE ON ANOTHER LEVEL pic.twitter.com/RpmXYwe8qU — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) February 21, 2023

ALABAMA TRAGEDY More details involving players are emerging.

DOWN GOES XAVIER Another ranked team falls at home.

Villanova shocks No. 16 Xavier on the road‼️



Justin Moore drops season-high 25 points in Wildcats' first Quad 1 win of the season!



: @NovaMBB pic.twitter.com/42iML97MVB — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) February 22, 2023

BIG ONE K State sweeps Baylor.