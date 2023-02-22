Twister Sisters Before the Storm: Oklahoma State Pt. 2

Last Time Out

The Lady Bears could not tame the Cyclones last Saturday night. Iowa State won a thriller in double OT 81-77. After this win, the NCAA announced that the Cyclones were the Team of the Week.

Ashley Joens led the way with 27 points, 11 rebounds and four assists. This propelled Joens into second place for the most career points in Big12 history. Lexi Donarski also had a big night with 16 points and five rebounds. Denae Fritz had 12 points, seven rebounds and three steals, and Emily Ryan finished the night with a double-double (10 points and 11 rebounds).

About Oklahoma State

The Cowgirls are on a five-game winning streak with their latest win coming from a triple-overtime thriller against Texas Tech. Both teams are looking to stay really hot to finish out the last couple of games in February.

Offensively, Oklahoma State does not shy away from scoring. They average 78.3 points per game. The cowgirls also have a field goal percentage of 46.4% which ranks them in the top 96 percentile. Down low, their offensive rebounds are extremely low averaging less than 10 a game.

On the defensive end, they average over 28 rebounds per game. Other than their boards, they aren’t the strongest defensive team. The cowgirls only grab around seven steals per game, and they allow most of their opponents to score over 68 points. If Iowa State wants to end Oklahoma State’s winning streak, the Cyclones will just need lockdown defense.

Opponent Player to Watch

Terryn Milton spent the last four seasons at UT Arlington, but she has already made her mark at OSU. She has started in every game this season, and she is shooting 46% from the floor. She dishes around four assists each game, and she works her way to the board averaging over five rebounds per game.

What Will Happen

The Cyclones will end Oklahoma State’s winning streak in a blowout, which will even out the overall series. “Stillwater? More like still sucks here. Clones in fo’.”

Iowa State University - 82

Oklahoma State University - 65

Pick Three

Emily Ryan gets a triple-double Denae Fritz takes three charges Ashley Joens racks up 15 rebounds

Game Notes

The Matchup: No. 20 Iowa State (17-7, 9-5 Big 12) at Oklahoma State (19-7, 9-5 Big 12)

Where: Gallagher-Iba Arena – Stillwater, Oklahoma

When: Wednesday, Feb. 22, 2023 – 6:30 p.m.

TV: Big 12 Now on ESPN+ Talent: Mike Wolfe, Bryndon Manzer

Radio: Cyclone Radio Network/Varsity Radio App Talent: Noah Wolf, Lyndsey Fennelly

Live Stats: StatBroadcast

The Series: Oklahoma State University leads 37-36