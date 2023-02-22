Cyclones Fall in Stillwater, 73-68

Iowa State traveled to Stillwater to take on Oklahoma State, who are winners of their last five games. The Cyclones roll with the starting lineup of Diew, Fritz, Ryan, Donarski, and Joens. Both teams are 9-5 in Big 12 play coming in, let’s get to it!

Oklahoma State made their first four shots to take a 9-3 lead in the first two and a half minutes. The Cyclones settled in a bit on both ends of the floor but still trailed at the first media timeout. A string of buckets right at the rim quickly got ISU back in it. That eventually led to a tie game, but an OSU three gives the Cowgirls a 22-19 advantage through one quarter.

The second quarter started off a bit slow, but Oklahoma State quickly went on an 8-2 run to cushion their lead. Morgan Kane and Ashley Joens were holding their own, but the rest of the team struggled to score throughout. Cyclones trailed 32-25 at the media break. The Cowgirls’ lead would inflate to as much as 13, but ISU closed the gap to nine before the half.

A strong start to the second half on both ends of the floor had Iowa State back within three before Nye Diew hits a triple to tie the game at 44 just over three and a half minutes in. After gaining the lead momentarily, Oklahoma State quickly got the lead back. The teams exchanged blows to the finish line of quarter number three, as OSU took a 57-53 lead into the final 10 minutes.

The close game continued, as every time Iowa State made it close OSU had the answer. The Cyclones had ample opportunities to tie or take the lead, but could not piece together a score and a stop. Oklahoma State’s Anna Asi hit a three with 48 seconds left to extend their lead to five, which would prove to be the dagger. Iowa State got a chance to tie the game at 71 with ten seconds left, but Lexi Donarski was unable to connect on a step-back three and OSU sealed the game on a pair of free throws.

The Cyclones fall to 17-8 (9-6, Big 12) on the season and the chances of hosting the NCAA Tournament have become even slimmer.

Iowa State returns to action this Saturday at home against TCU (5 pm, ESPN+).