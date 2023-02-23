The Mid-Morning Dump: Sad Day Bad Day

Iowa State Athletics

RECAP Would prefer both the women’s and men's team to stop losing this week.

DAY 1 I can only assume our swim and dive team is the next dynasty ready and waiting.

RECAP | Two performances earn All-Big 12 Honors on Day One https://t.co/cWMzSwUYgu — Cyclone Swim & Dive (@CycloneSD) February 23, 2023

MAKING MOVES ISU Athletics is making money moves ($10-12 million to be exact).

ISU Athletics Moving Forward With Plans To Enhance Scheman Buildinghttps://t.co/NDsuwyONMi — Iowa State Athletics (@CycloneATH) February 22, 2023

STILL GOOD Despite the last loss, ISU Wrestling remains in the Top 5 heading into March.

Iowa State checks in at No. 5 in the final NWCA Coaches Poll.



It's the Cyclones' second consecutive top-five finish in the poll.



On to March... pic.twitter.com/vmeA9hGGbd — Iowa State Wrestling (@CycloneWR) February 22, 2023

NEW CLASS We got some fresh meat coming into the Hall of Fame.

Iowa State Announces 2023 Hall of Fame Classhttps://t.co/gACmIF5Cfv — Iowa State Athletics (@CycloneATH) February 22, 2023 Around the Country

BC NATION RISE UP! Fun Fact, BC has lost to Maine, Tarleton State, and New Hampshire this year.

BOSTON COLLEGE UPSETS NO. 6 VIRGINIA



The Eagles hold the Cavaliers to just 32% shooting for a HUGE win pic.twitter.com/YxwwDWQ9BK — NCAA March Madness (@MarchMadnessMBB) February 23, 2023

WHAT THE FU** How did this go in??

y'all how lucky are we to watch Alex Morgan play ‍ pic.twitter.com/wZ1hnpqT3g — San Diego Wave FC (@sandiegowavefc) February 23, 2023

SO THIS HAPPENED That’s certainly one way to play after the off-court situation.

Once again. Brandon Miller is different. 41 points. The shot to force OT. Then the shot to win the game. pic.twitter.com/gablTn1F7j — RoundBall Podcast (@roundballpod) February 23, 2023

IT IS WHAT IT IS Just another night in the Big 12.